MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A main break causing some toxic trouble in Miami Beach.

Crews responded to a gas leak along 17th Street, between Washington and James avenues, Wednesday evening.

Miami Beach City officials closed the area off until crews were able to cap the leak.

Roads have since reopened to traffic.

There is no word as to what may have caused the rupture.

