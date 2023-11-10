HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak at a construction site in Hialeah caused evacuations and street closures.

Workers were seen at the site, located near the intersection of Northwest 37th Avenue and 74th Street, after the leak was reported, Friday morning.

Tri-Rail on social media also confirmed the gas leak and said to expect train delays in the morning.

Despite a few delays, the trains were back on track and running on schedule.

