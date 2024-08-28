NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car that drove into a fence and caught on fire in northwest Miami-Dade prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of a car fire just before 9:00 p.m. in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and 105th Terrace in Northwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Police say the vehicle drove into the fence and caught on fire.

Flames engulfed the car and rose high enough to ignite a nearby palm tree.

The fire did not spread to the house and no injuries were reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.