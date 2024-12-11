SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were working on getting the upper hand on a brush fire in South Miami-Dade.

It happened near Southwest 209th Avenue and 328th Street just after 4 p.m., Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue worked to stop the flames from spreading to any buildings.

Officials said the fire has burned around an acre of land.

No injuries or structural damage were reported.

As of 10 p.m., crews are still on the scene conducting a decon.

No word on what caused the fire.

