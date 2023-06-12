NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A large fire broke out in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene of the fire in the area of Northwest 137th Avenue at 182nd Street, near the Everglades, Monday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as thick black smoke emitted from the flames.

According to MDFR, units were dispatched in reference to a grass fire in the area.

A tanker was requested and crews began to clear the area.

