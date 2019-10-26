Crews upright crane after collapse on Hialeah warehouse

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have uprighted the crane that collapsed on top of a warehouse in Hialeah, as they resumed cleanup efforts at the structure.

7News cameras captured workers examining the damage at the warehouse along the 1600 block of West 33rd Place. Sunday.

Surveillance video captured the moment the massive crane toppled over, Friday morning. It landed on the roof of the building.

Passers-by said they’re relieved no one was hurt.

“It’s a tragedy. A lot of people are without work right now,” said onlooker Carlos Martin, “but in between everything, it’s good nobody got hurt.”

The collapse caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages.

Engineers are currently looking at the structural integrity of the building.

