MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman who fell through the floor of a duplex in Miami prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

City of Miami Fire Rescue arrived at the home, located in the 900 block of Southwest 12th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Photos showed several cracks in the walls, and MFR confirmed that the 96-year-old woman went through the floor and was waist high. She was removed by crews and did not need to be transported to the hospital.

Due to the structure being deemed unsafe, six adults have been displaced. The owner of the property is also assisting the six.

It is unclear what caused the floor to collapse.

