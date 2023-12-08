MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A vessel that took on water off Government Cut Friday morning prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

U.S. Coast Guard boats responded at the scene three miles off of Government Cut where crews rescued two boaters from the sunken vessel.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the vessel was submerged in the water.

Good Samaritans also assisted in the rescue effort.

No injuries were reported.

