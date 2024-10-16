DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash involving two vehicles prompted a swift response from Miami Dade Police and Fire Rescue.

The accident happened near Northwest 25th Street and Northwest 97th Avenue.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, as first responders treated the patients on site.

Several police cars blocked off the area where the accident happened as police conducted their investigation and assisted the persons involved.

It’s unclear what led up to the accident, but a stop sign was struck as a result of the impact and one vehicle ended up on its side.

It appears both parties involved are expected to be okay.

North and southbound lanes of 25th street and 97th Avenue is shut down.

