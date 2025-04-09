MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at Miami Beach Senior High School.

A call in regard to a structure fire reportedly went out at around 8:00 a.m., Wednesday.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the school was evacuated because of a smell of smoke.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where all students were seen evacuated into the field for a short period of time before being allowed back into the school.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.