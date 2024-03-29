WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of an overturned vessel with multiple individuals in the water near Everglades National Park.

MDFR arrived at the scene, located in the area 22700 SW 8th St, near Coopertown The Original Airboat Tour in West Miami-Dade, just after 2 p.m., Friday.

According to fire rescue, an airboat flipped over. Everyone has been pulled from the water and taken to land.

The boat was presumably out on a tour in the Everglades.

Fire Rescue rendered aid to one person on land. The person was not transported to the hospital.

