MIAMI (WSVN) - A vessel with several people on board was overturned.

City of Miami Police and fire rescue units arrived at the scene of the overturned catamaran, located at 3663 S. Miami Ave., Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as the catamaran lay on its side.

Three people were on board the catamaran when they were thrown into the water.

One woman was taken on board a City of Miami Fire boat to be checked out.

No injuries were reported.

Two man that were thrown into the water were able to get the catamaran upright.

