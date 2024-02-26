MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded to reports of a watermain break in Miami Lakes.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Police units arrived at the scene, located in the area of Northwest 67th Avenue and Miami Lakes Drive, just before 5 p.m., Monday.

Video from 7Skyforce showed the intersection flooded and water bubbling up.

The water has reached one and a half or two feet deep in the area. The water has gone into the shopping plazas on both sides of the street and has covered up the median where the concrete is.

As of 6:30 p.m., people on the scene tell 7News they notice the flooding decreasing.

7Skyforce showed a car stuck in the break.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a media company was working on the road in the area and broke a watermain. A female was driving the car into an uncovered manhole.

The woman is fine and no injuries are reported.

The woman, speaking to 7News, said she drove into the watermain when everything was flat and then it burst.

“I jumped out of the passenger side,” said the woman.

“And once that happened, that’s when you noticed the water really start coming out?” asked the reporter.

“Yes. The water keep coming, keep coming. I’m looking at the water keep coming. I think, maybe, it would shut down but no, the water kept coming,” said the woman.

Northwest 67th Avenue is closed between Miami Lakes Way South and Miami Lakes Way North, according to officials.

Restaurants in the area, who 7News spoke to, said that their water remains OK and they continue serving people in the area.

Crews are on the scene trying to get the situation under control.

