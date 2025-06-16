NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire Rescue extinguished a house fire in Northwest Miami-Dade early Monday morning.

Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the home located in the area of Northwest 108th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Firefighters were able to attack the flames and put them out quickly. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

