NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people and one dog were transported to local hospitals after a fire broke out in a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Fire rescue crews initially responded to the area of the 3200 block and Northwest 95th Street after a house reportedly went up in flames at around 12:45 a.m., Tuesday.

Smoke was seen coming out of the building, where reportedly part of the back was destroyed.

The fire has since been extinguished.

The circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire, as well as the conditions of the patients, are currently unknown.

