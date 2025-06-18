MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews responded to a fire that erupted from a home in Miami Gardens.

7Droneforce hovered over the scene, where a huge contingent of officers and fire rescue were seen operating in the area of 15221 Northwest 33rd Avenue.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.