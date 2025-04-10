NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews responded to a large fire at a scrap metal facility in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received the call at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday in regard to a metal fire.

7Skyforce hovered near a recycling plant near the 3700 block of North River Drive, where a cloud of smoke was seen rising into the sky and blowing to the Southwest.

Units were seen on camera working to extinguish the fire burning over a pile of recycling material close to a casino.

One of the county fireboats was requested to assist.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and has been raised to a two-alarm fire.

Officials worked to keep traffic out of the area as they continue to work to combat the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

MDFR have advised those with respiratory conditions to avoid traveling in the area.

