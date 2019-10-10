Crews respond to fire at Miami nightclub

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to a nightclub that went up in flames in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue was at the scene along Northwest Seventh Street and 45th Avenue, just after 4 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said the fire started at Lobo Jack, a Latin club located inside a shopping center.

“It’s under investigation,” said Miami Fire Capt. George Betancourt. “We got the fire investigator en route. Right now, we’re just doing the clean up part which is salvage and overhaul. Just making sure that there’s no other fire extension to the rest of the structure. We’re wrapping things up as we speak.”

7News cameras captured many firefighters outside the business.

A notice on the door stated the person renting the space owed the landlord $16,500 in past due rent which was due today.

Miami Police also responded to the scene.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

