WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded to a car fire along State Road 836 in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to extinguish the fire along Westbound SR 836 near Northwest 87th Avenue just before 4 p.m., Monday.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a charred vehicle, as well as several lanes of traffic blocked.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle safely.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.