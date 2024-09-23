CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was rescued by firefighters after their car was dangling off the fourth floor of a parking garage in Coral Gables.

Coral Gables Police and fire rescue crews arrived at the scene at 1500 block of San Remo, Monday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the white vehicle was seen dangling off the ledge of the parking lot.

At the scene, crew brought over a lift and were able to extricate the woman from the vehicle.

Their condition remains unknown.

Due to the car crashing over the ledge, some debris landed on the roof of a vehicle that was on the street. It is unclear if anybody was inside that vehicle.

The roadway has since been closed by police.

