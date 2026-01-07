HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a pelican in distress near Haulover Inlet.

Beach workers found the pelican with a fishing hook and line wrapped around its beak, making it difficult for the bird to swim and fly, at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ocean Rescue personnel passed the pelican off to firefighters with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue who had responded along with the U.S. Coast Guard. Rescuers were able to remove the hook and line.

The pelican flew away shortly after.

