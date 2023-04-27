MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders carried out a seabird save in Miami Beach.

A Miami Beach Ocean Rescue crew on Wednesday came to the rescue of an injured pelican on the shore at North Beach near 71st Street.

The pelican was unable to stand or fly and was stuck in the sand.

A crew member carried the injured bird to their rescue truck and took it to the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station in Miami for treatment.

