SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a man who fell in a trench at a construction site in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a person who suffered a long fall at the site located along the 21600 block of Southwest 119th Avenue, just after 3:40 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the victim was walking home when he fell in the trench, which is between 10 and 12 feet deep.

Firefighters used a ladder to gain access into the trench. After locating and stabilizing the man, they safely removed him from the trench on a backboard.

Officials said the man had been trapped there for more than two hours.

He was transported by ground to a local trauma center.

