SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a man who fell in a trench at a construction site in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a person who suffered a long fall at the site located along the 21600 block of Southwest 119th Avenue, just after 3:40 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the victim was walking home when he fell in the trench, which is between 10 and 12 feet deep.

Firefighters used a ladder to gain access into the trench. After locating and stabilizing the man, they safely removed him from the trench on a backboard.

Officials said the man had been trapped there for more than two hours.

He was transported by ground to a local trauma center.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox