MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a man who became stuck in a blind shaft of an elevator in Miami’s Brickell section.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to 1001 Brickell Bay Drive, at around 9:30 a.m., Saturday.

First responders arrived to find the man stuck between the second and fourth floors.

Officials said the only access to the shaft was on 16th floor, so crews requested the Miami Technical Rescue Team to perform a high-angle pick-off.

Using a pulley device secured with technical devices and ropes, a rescuer descended from the 16th floor down to the top of the elevator and placed the man in a safety harness.

The rescuer was able to hoist the man to safety. He was not injured.

