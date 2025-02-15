SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a family pet after a fire broke out inside of a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

7News cameras captured firefighters with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue providing a dog with oxygen after it was taken out of the burning home, Saturday morning.

“I hear the dog’s doing well,” said MDFR Chief Fire Officer Richard Rosell.

According to MDFR, the fire sparked at around 7:30 a.m. at the house located on Southwest 68th Avenue, near 31st Street.

Officials said it’s unclear how it started.

“Our crews made an arrival in deep files of smoke, in the floorboard and apparently in the wall of the house,” said MDFR Battalion Chief Richard Rosell.

Rosell said they found the dog waiting inside shortly after they made their way inside the residence.

“It was pretty quick. The guys found him as soon as they made entry,” he said.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames.

Some of them were able to calm the dog down and give him help, so he could be with his family again

“It’s a good thing. This is what we do. This is why we do the job, I’m proud of these guys; they did a good job,” said Rosell.

No one was injured.

