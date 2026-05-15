MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to make repairs after a sinkhole caused by a water main rupture opened up overnight near a busy South Beach intersection.

7Skyforce hovered over crews by the exposed water line near Prairie Avenue and Dade Boulevard, just borth of the Miami Beach Convention Center, at around 9:40 a.m. on Friday.

A backloader was seen clearing debris from the intersection.

The line ruptured at around 3 a.m. and began pouring water onto the street, causing some road flooding.

Even though some lanes are currently shut down as crews make repairs, the sinkhole has not caused any road closures.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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