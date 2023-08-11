NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad break led to a wet mess in North Miami.

A construction worker on Thursday accidentally ruptured a water main on West Dixie Highway, near Griffing Boulevard, causing water to spray everywhere.

City officials said the rupture caused temporary water supply and road traffic disruptions.

Crews with North Miami Public Works Department have since fixed the pipe.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.