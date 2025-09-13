MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Water and sewer crews were busy in Miami Shores repairing a water main break.

The main ruptured at the intersection of Northeast 97th Street and 10th Avenue, Friday afternoon.

7News cameras captured water bursting straight into the air, reaching up to 15 feet.

All roads leading to that intersection were shut down for a few hours as crews worked to fix the pipe. They have since reopened to traffic.

