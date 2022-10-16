MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Miami Beach are cleaning up following a sewer main break.

Cleanup efforts were underway near 69th Street and Indian Creek Drive on Saturday after crews repaired the ruptured line.

7News cameras on Friday night captured sewage water that spilled out, forcing officials to shut down the street while they worked to fix the break.

The spill prompted an advisory from city officials to residents who live between 65th and 72nd streets to try to limit their water use for 24 hours.

