Crews repair ruptured gas line in West Miami

WEST MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) — Crews have repaired a ruptured gas line in West Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the break in a neighborhood in the area of Southwest 17th Street and 62nd Avenue, just after 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said a construction crew working in the area ruptured the line.

First responders blocked off the area as crews capped the leak.

