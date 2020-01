VIRGINIA GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have repaired a gas line break in Virginia Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the rupture near Northwest 59th Avenue and 38th Street, just after 11 a.m., Friday.

Officials said construction workers struck the gas line.

Crews cleared from the scene just after 3:30 p.m.

