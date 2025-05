SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a truck ended up in a South Miami canal.

Rescue crews responded to the 6400 block of Southwest 56th Street Sunday afternoon.

Crews worked to pull the vehicle from the water.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.