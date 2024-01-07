AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A yacht caught fire at a dock in Aventura.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near the 7100 block of Island Boulevard, at around 6 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said they received phone calls from a nearby condo alerting them about the fire.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from the docked vessel.

Firefighters worked quickly to put out any trace of the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

