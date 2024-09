SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than a dozen Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units rushed a building that was on fire.

Rescue crews overnight arrived at the building on Southwest 45th Street and 75th Avenue.

Smoke filled the warehouse as flames spread inside.

Firefighters put the fire out and ventilated the building.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.