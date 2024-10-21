WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy machinery that caught on fire while being pulled by a vehicle caused a three-car crash on the Turnpike in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol arrived at the scene at Southwest Eighth Street, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where crews were assessing the vehicle.

According to officials, the machinery that was being towed caught on fire and rescue crews had to separate it from the vehicle. Crews then attempted to extinguish the flames.

As the flames were being put out by crews and rain, three vehicles were involved in a crash after two vehicles steered off the roadway into a grassy area and the other slid across the roadway and hit a county fire rescue vehicle that was attending the fire.

One driver was transported to West Trauma Center for treatment, while the two other drivers were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Slowdowns are expected on the Southbound lanes of the Turnpike as officials continue their investigation.

Three lanes currently remain opened.

