MIAMI (WSVN) - A dumpster truck was on fire on the MacArthur Causeway at Parrot Jungle Trail and caused heavy traffic delays in the area.

The fire broke out around 7:30a.m., Wednesday.

Miami Fire Rescue arrived on scene and were able to get the fire under control.

The driver managed to escape the blaze and there were no reported injuries.

At this time, it’s unclear what caused the fire.

All lanes westbound lanes at Parrot Jungle Trail heading to I-95 were blocked as first responders rushed to put out the fire.

The road has since cleared and traffic is back to normal.

