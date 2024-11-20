MIAMI (WSVN) - A dumpster truck is on fire on the MacArthur Causeway at Parrot Jungle Trail causing heavy traffic delays in the area.

The fire broke out around 7:30a.m., Wednesday.

Miami Fire Rescue arrived on scene and were able to get the fire under control.

There are no reported injuries.

At this time, it’s unclear what caused the fire.

All lanes westbound lanes at Parrot Jungle Trail heading to I-95 are blocked.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Alternate routes include the Venetian Causeway, Julia Tuttle Causeway, and the 79th Street Causeway.

