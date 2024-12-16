CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews attacked fierce flames after a fire broke out in a parking garage in Coral Gables.

Coral Gables Fire Department units responded to the second floor of the garage, located on Red Road, just east of U.S. 1, late Sunday morning.

Firefighters encountered smoke and flames coming from a vehicle and knocked down the blaze.

The garage is used by customers and workers of the Whole Foods located next to it.

Crews were able to evacuate everyone safely, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

