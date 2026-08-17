SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to a burning vehicle in Southwest Miami-Dade’s Hammocks neighborhood over the weekend.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded near the 9700 hundred block of Hammocks Boulevard, Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from an unoccupied van.

Video provided by MDFR captured firefighters putting out the flames.

Crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading to other nearby vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

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