MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are investigating a blaze on the sand in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the vehicle fire at 83rd Street and Collins Avenue, at around 10:25 a.m. on Thursday.

Cellphone video captured intense flames and thick, black smoke billowing into the air.

At one point, a small explosion occurred as a result.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading. Officials said it was contained to the vehicle and a small patch in the dunes.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.