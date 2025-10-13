OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer fire in Opa-locka left crews with a spill to clean up.

Video recorded by Miami-Dade Fire Rescye captured the vehicle engulfed in flames at a truckyard along the near Northwest 132nd Street and 42nd Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

Crews quickly put out the flames. A hazmat crew was able to contain the fuel leak.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.