Crews put out SUV fire in Miami Gardens; no reported injuries

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV burst into flames in a Miami Gardens neighborhood.

Video posted to Twitter by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue showed the vehicle fully engulfed near Northeast Second Avenue and 202nd Terrace, Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday afternoon, #Engine63 B-shift responded to a fully involved SUV at 124 NW 202 Terrace in Miami Gardens. The crew used the water supply from their truck in order to extinguish the fire. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/jHZKH9bdtQ — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) January 22, 2021

Dark clouds of smoke billowed from the SUV, blanketing homes in the area.

Officials said firefighters used the water supply from their truck to put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.