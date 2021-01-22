Crews put out SUV fire in Miami Gardens; no reported injuries

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV burst into flames in a Miami Gardens neighborhood.

Video posted to Twitter by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue showed the vehicle fully engulfed near Northeast Second Avenue and 202nd Terrace, Wednesday afternoon.

Dark clouds of smoke billowed from the SUV, blanketing homes in the area.

Officials said firefighters used the water supply from their truck to put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

