Crews put out shed fire in Hialeah Gardens; no injuries

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews tackled a shed fire in Hialeah Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near West Okeechobee Road and King Arthur Court, just before noon, Saturday.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene and is assisting four adults affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.