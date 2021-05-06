Crews put out shed fire behind Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews have put out a fire that broke out in a shed behind a home in Miami.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 26th Street and 23rd Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

Flames were seen coming from the roof of the structure, as smoke billowed into the sky.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the home and hooked a hose to a fire hydrant in the neighborhood. They were able to bring the flames under control shortly after.

No injuries were reported.

Crews have shut down Northwest 26th Street near 23rd Court. They urge drivers to avoid the area.

