NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have put out an intense fire that broke out in an RV before it spread to a house in Northwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 17th Place, off 122nd Street, at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Cameras captured the property fully engulfed in flames.

Officials said everyone made it out safely, and no one was hurt.

Crews cordoned off several streets while they battled the fire. They were able to knock down the flames in about an hour and a half.

A view from above by 7 Drone Force captures the large perimeter firefighters set up to allow their trucks to move in, as well as a hole in the roof of the house.

It remains unclear what sparked the fire, as officials continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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