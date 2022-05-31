SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A strike from the sky left a Southwest Miami-Dade home damaged.

Fire crews put out the roof fire in the area of Southwest 109th Avenue Court and 226th Terrace. They said mother nature was to blame.

“We responded to a residential house fire,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Ivan Garcia. “When we arrived, there was a lightning strike that hit the rooftop of a two-story home. When we got here, there was smoke and fire. Luckily, we were able to get here quickly and put out the fire as soon as possible.”

Only the roof tiles were damaged. There was no damage inside the home.

