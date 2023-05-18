PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Firefighters were busy extinguishing a house fire in Palmetto Bay when things took an unexpected turn: a water pipe rupture.

The incident occurred near Southwest 148th Street and 80th Avenue, Thursday morning.

Fortunately, everyone inside the house managed to evacuate safely, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Officials said firefighters attempted to flow one of the hydrants to ensure water was available to fight the flames.

Officials said a pipe ruptured, causing the roadway to partially give in and creating a small hole on the surface of the road.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer crews promptly arrived at the scene to shut off the water and prevent any further spillage.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire and the water main break, as they try to piece together what sparked the incidents.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated that an MDFR fire truck accidentally struck the hydrant, but officials said that was not the case.

