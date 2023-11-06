SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a fire broke out overnight inside a home in Sweetwater, leaving one family in need of help.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Southwest Seventh Street and 113th Avenue, early Sunday morning

Cellphone video captured sparks of light as bright orange flames rose into the sky,

Neighbors were stunned as they kept a safe distance from the flames. Multiple people stood outside, some wrapped in covering.

Speaking through a translator, a man said there was a party at the home before the fire erupted.

“Well, when we got out, the dog was crying, and we saw there was a fire in the back,” he said.

Officials said a power line near the home sparked the flames.

At one point, there was a small fire on a line as embers dripped down below. Crews were able to put it all out.

However, some said they are scared the damage has already been done.

“I was scared. I have my washing machine back there, things that I use,” said the man who spoke with 7News. “I don’t know if it caught fire.”

Officials said it’s unclear how many people were inside the home at the time the fire ignited. No one was injured.

