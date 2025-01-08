MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dade Fire Rescue extinguished a multi-vehicle fire inside one of Miami International Airport’s parking garage.

The incident happened inside the Flamingo parking garage located in the 2100 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue just after 11:30a.m., Wednesday.

The emergency call initially reported a single-car fire on the second floor of the garage, however by the time fire rescue arrived the fire had spread to four vehicle.

7Skyforce hovered above the garage where clouds of faint white and black smoke were seen coming from the structure.

Although the layout of the structure was hard for crews to maneuver, they were able to knock the fire down within minutes.

Crews are working to ventilate the building.

No injuries were reported.

The fire did not affect any airport traffic but as per the Miami-Dade Aviation Department the entrance to MIA’s parking garages is currently closed.

It’s unclear how long the garages will remain closed.

Travelers should be advised that the train that runs between MIA and the rental car center has been shut down. Please plan accordingly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

