NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames tore through a mobile home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 82nd Street and Miami Court, early Saturday morning.

Cameras captured heavy smoke surrounding the home as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

No injuries were reported.

